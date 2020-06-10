Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.17 Billion Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.2% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,173,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.13.

Shares of UNH traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.16. 249,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,440. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.04. The company has a market cap of $293.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.