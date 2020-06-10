Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693,451 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,051,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after buying an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,323,000 after acquiring an additional 158,819 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,583,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,670,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPN traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,889. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,633. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

