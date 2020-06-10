Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 288,697 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,743,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.09% of Paypal worth $1,220,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.76.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.91. 5,747,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513,705. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $159.48. The stock has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.