Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 5,869,236 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 225.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.12% of Becton Dickinson and worth $1,946,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,970,000 after buying an additional 885,564 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,728,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $856,770,000 after buying an additional 261,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.14. 2,285,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

