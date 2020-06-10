Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,263,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.3% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,015,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.65. 74,249,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,156,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

