Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 286,913 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,549,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 286,913 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.75% of Visa worth $2,344,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Visa by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 14,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 702,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $131,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.48. 7,848,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,908,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

