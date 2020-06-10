Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,246,786 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,528,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246,786 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.55% of PepsiCo worth $2,585,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,160,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $134.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,012,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

