Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,683,359 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,259,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,683,359 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.0% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,962,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 71,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. 1,377,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,634,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

