Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,021,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,100,146 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,192,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $83,185,000 after purchasing an additional 36,925 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 80,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,824,000. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 46,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,145,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

