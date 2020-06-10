Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,118,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,845,013 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,825,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after buying an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,902,000 after buying an additional 1,086,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.18. 145,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,924. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

