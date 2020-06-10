Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 958,435 shares during the period. Westrock comprises approximately 3.3% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Westrock worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the first quarter worth $14,130,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,346. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

