Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded to “Overweight” by

upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, hitting $79.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,092. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.99. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

