Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.07). Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 184.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million.

TACO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,872.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $385,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,003.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 185,373 shares of company stock worth $569,377 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

