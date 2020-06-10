Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

NSSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $369,729.36. Also, insider Jorge Hevia sold 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $104,833.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,699.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,985 shares of company stock worth $2,331,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $84,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 154,835 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 114,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

