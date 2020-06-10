Zacks: Analysts Expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. Caretrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRE. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

CTRE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 655,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,287. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.04. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

