Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.56. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of CDK stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 747,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,822. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 127.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.