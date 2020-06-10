Zaim Credit Systems (LON:ZAIM) Posts Earnings Results

Zaim Credit Systems (LON:ZAIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.64) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ZAIM stock remained flat at $GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 35,000 shares.

About Zaim Credit Systems

Zaim Credit Systems Plc operates as a microcredit company in Russia. The company provides loans of up to 30,000 Russian Roubles to individuals and companies. It operates through a network of approximately 95 sites located primarily in Moscow, as well as other urban areas of Western Russia, including St.

