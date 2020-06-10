Zaim Credit Systems (LON:ZAIM) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Zaim Credit Systems (LON:ZAIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.64) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ZAIM stock remained flat at $GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 35,000 shares.

About Zaim Credit Systems

Zaim Credit Systems Plc operates as a microcredit company in Russia. The company provides loans of up to 30,000 Russian Roubles to individuals and companies. It operates through a network of approximately 95 sites located primarily in Moscow, as well as other urban areas of Western Russia, including St.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

Receive News & Ratings for Zaim Credit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zaim Credit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit