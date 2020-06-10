Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.37.

Zillow Group stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,667. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,194,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,893,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,166,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

