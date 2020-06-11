-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.13. Callaway Golf reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 129.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.70 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Shares of ELY stock traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 152,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.97. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 311,214 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Earnings History and Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

