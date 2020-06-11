-$0.25 EPS Expected for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.21). Health Catalyst posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCAT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $286,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,255 shares of company stock worth $3,117,934 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.28. 27,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,221. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

