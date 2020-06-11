25,861 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Starbucks makes up about 3.5% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,756 shares of company stock valued at $916,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.28.

Starbucks stock traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,187,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

