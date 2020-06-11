2,800 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Barbara Oil Co.

Barbara Oil Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 397,359 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 52,317 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.10.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD stock traded down $5.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.50. 375,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $112.37. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

