497,670 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 497,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,008,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $22.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $362.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $428.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.92 and its 200-day moving average is $276.69.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.43.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $1,895,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

