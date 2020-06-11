8,105 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by AMG Funds LLC

AMG Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Oracle makes up 1.9% of AMG Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.37. 8,868,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,014,168. The firm has a market cap of $168.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.