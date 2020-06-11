ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Shares Down 4.5%

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.22, 85,367 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 191,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut ACCOR S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut ACCOR S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised ACCOR S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

