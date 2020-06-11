Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lowered by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,910,774 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 501,494 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 3.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $926,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.96.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $16.82 on Thursday, reaching $390.00. 2,375,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,752. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $409.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.80 and a 200 day moving average of $341.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

