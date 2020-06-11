Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) is Teton Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises 7.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.32% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $43,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after buying an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $497,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 80.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 93,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 41,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,536. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

