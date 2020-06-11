Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. 287,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.49. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

