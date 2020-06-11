Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,618,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded down $60.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,404.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,370.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,342.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

