AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMC. MKM Partners raised AMC Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital lowered AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. 8,260,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,028,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $941.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.06 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

