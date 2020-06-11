American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $2,581,611,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $858,681,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $332,020,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 877.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $302,132,000 after buying an additional 2,786,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $6.89 on Thursday, reaching $99.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,519,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

