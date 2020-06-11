AMG Funds LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AMG Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.9% of AMG Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.61. 962,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,192,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.51. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.