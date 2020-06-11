AMG Funds LLC Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AMG Funds LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.1% of AMG Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after purchasing an additional 729,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $5.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.73. The company had a trading volume of 330,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,266. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

