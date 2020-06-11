AMG Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

AMG Funds LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 49,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,725,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,583. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

