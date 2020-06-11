AMG Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

AMG Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.84. 3,185,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,082,113. The company has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

