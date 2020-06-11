AMG Funds LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

AMG Funds LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

MPC stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,205,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,183,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

