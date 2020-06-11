AMG Funds LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AMG Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,212 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.7% of AMG Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,534 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,194,000 after acquiring an additional 129,034 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.30. 11,266,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,619,151. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

