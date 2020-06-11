AMG Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AMG Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 3.6% of AMG Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 131,946 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,576,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,697,000 after buying an additional 225,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.88. 25,303,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,546,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

