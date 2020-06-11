AMG Funds LLC Sells 15,454 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

AMG Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 45.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,454 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 2.8% of AMG Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 137,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $3.68 on Thursday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

