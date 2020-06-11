AMG Funds LLC Sells 17,687 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

AMG Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 44.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,687 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 78.3% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 245.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,128,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,741,883. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

