AMG Funds LLC Sells 18,556 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AMG Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,556 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 3.7% of AMG Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

Comcast stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,927,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,543,957. The company has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

