AMG Funds LLC Sells 23,041 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

AMG Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,041 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.9% of AMG Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 100,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $1,552,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 183,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,410. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,890. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.46. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

