AMG Funds LLC Sells 5,877 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

AMG Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the quarter. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $9.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 232,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,745. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

