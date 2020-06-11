Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by AMG Funds LLC

AMG Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 2.7% of AMG Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $7.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.96. 2,683,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.70. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.12 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.81.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.