Blue Rock Advisors LLC Sells 12,814 Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,814 shares during the quarter. CENT PUERTO S A/S accounts for 75.2% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 8,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $461.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.55.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.09 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 21.16%. As a group, analysts expect that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

