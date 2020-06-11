Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,072,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.54.

Shares of BA stock traded down $33.75 on Thursday, hitting $169.66. The stock had a trading volume of 98,322,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,008,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average is $245.73. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

