Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Broadcom worth $1,348,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $19.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,255,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.52 and a 200 day moving average of $286.12. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.27.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.