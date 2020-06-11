Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $17.35 on Thursday, reaching $297.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,096. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.27.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

