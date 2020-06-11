Brokerages Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) PT at GBX 2,145.50

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,122.86 ($27.02).

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,881 ($23.94) to GBX 1,870 ($23.80) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,925 ($24.50) to GBX 2,125 ($27.05) in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($28.38) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.27) to GBX 2,392 ($30.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of ADM traded down GBX 35 ($0.45) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,274 ($28.94). 454,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.46. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,858.50 ($23.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,508 ($31.92). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,323.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,244.22.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

