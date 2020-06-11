Brokerages Set GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Target Price at $49.50

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.05.

Several research analysts have commented on GRUB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair lowered shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get GrubHub alerts:

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock worth $1,010,361 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSE:GRUB traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.21. 18,673,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.92 and a beta of 1.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GrubHub will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.